Oyinbo Man In Real Igbo Attire As Gov Umahi Hosts Paul Arkwright To A Banquet (Photos)
The High Commissioner and his team are expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi today after which they will inspect projects in company with top government officials.
The High Commissioner said: Ebonyi roads are the best
