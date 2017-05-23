Oyindamola Amu, Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter Graduates From University Of New York | PHOTOS

Nigeria’s number one DJ, Jimmy Adewale Amu, professionally known as DJ Jimmy Jatt is so much proud of her first daughter, Oyindamola Amu who graduated recently from The State University of New York College at Old Westbury. The doting Dad took to his social media page to share the good news with this lovely photo of them. Source: Instagram

The post Oyindamola Amu, Jimmy Jatt’s Daughter Graduates From University Of New York | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

