Oyo APC commends Ajimobi for promoting good governance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has commended Gov. Abiola Ajimobi for his commitment to good governance and repositioning of the state in spite of daunting challenges.

The APC in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by its Director of Publicity and Strategy, Mr Olawale Sadare, said the Ajimobi administration in six years had ensured the restoration, transformation and repositioning of the state.

It stated that the sterling performance of the governor, which facilitated his re-election for a second term, was still fresh in its memory.

“From 2011 to 2014, the state witnessed restoration of peace and security, massive facelift of social infrastructure as well as improved welfare package for workers and the citizenry as a whole.

“The nation’s economy, which took a downward turn under the Jonathan administration, took its toll on Oyo State.

“ But Ajimobi weathered the storm by bringing to bear his wealth of experience, doggedness and patriotic zeal.

“Feelers from events commemorating Ajimobi’s sixth year in office have been heart-warming, re-assuring and worthy of celebration,’’ it said.

The APC said that the governor would in 2019 be leaving a legacy of service and good governance, adding that whoever succeeds him had a standard to match.

It called on the people to give total support and cooperation to the administration to enable it consolidate on its giant strides.

“ The achievements of the Ajimobi-led administration is evident in the projects being inaugurated as part of activities marking the sixth year anniversary of the administration.

“Among such projects is the construction of six (mega) model secondary schools across the geo-political zones and construction of massive road projects in Ibadan and other big cities.

“Another project is the inauguration of the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, housing and other projects as well as the facilitation of multi-billion-dollar foreign investment to the state,’’ he said.

The APC also stated that the two years so far spent under President Muhammadu Buhari administration were defining moments of hope and national rebirth.

The party urged the people of the state to continue to pray for the administration as well as imbibe a higher sense of patriotism.

