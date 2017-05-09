Oyo appoints OAU don, Ayobami Salami as pioneer VC ‎Technical University

The Oyo State Government has announced the appointment of Professor Ayobami Salami, a Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Technical University, (Tech-U), Ibadan. Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli who made this announcement in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan Tuesday […]

