Oyo appoints Salami as pioneer VC of technical varsity

The Oyo State Government has announced the appointment of Ayobami Salami as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Technical University, Ibadan.

The Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli, said in a statement in Ibadan that Governor Abiola Ajimobi had approved the appointment with immediate effect for a term of five years.

Until the latest appointment, Salami was Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Director, Institute of Ecology and Environmental studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

The statement described the new vice chancellor as a widely travelled scholar and environmental consultant with previous teaching and research experience at the University of the Gambia, The Gambia.

He was also at the University of Dar es Sallam, Tanzania, and International Institute for Geo-Information Science and Earth Observation, Enschede, The Netherlands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly licensed tertiary institution is located in an industrial hub of the state’s Free Trade Zone designed to accommodate 175 manufacturing concerns.

The state-owned university, the statement said, would commence full academic activities in September, 2017.

“The university’s mission is to cultivate a cadre of technical professionals with requisite entrepreneurial skills capable of creating jobs and employment.

“ This will be done by imparting sound theoretical knowledge and practical skills in various trades and disciplines to students.

“ The focus is to provide the training and learning environment that will produce exceptional graduates who are socially-conscious and technically-competent,” the statement said.

