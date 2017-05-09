Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo appoints Salami as pioneer VC of technical varsity

Posted on May 9, 2017

The Oyo State Government has announced the appointment of  Ayobami Salami as the  pioneer Vice-Chancellor of  Technical University, Ibadan.

The Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli, said in a  statement in Ibadan that Governor Abiola Ajimobi had  approved the appointment  with immediate effect for a term of five years.

Until the latest appointment, Salami was  Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Director, Institute of Ecology and Environmental studies at  the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

The statement described the new vice chancellor as a widely travelled scholar and environmental consultant with previous teaching and research experience at the  University of the Gambia, The Gambia.

He was also at the  University of  Dar es Sallam, Tanzania,  and International  Institute for Geo-Information Science and Earth Observation, Enschede, The Netherlands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly licensed tertiary institution is located in an industrial hub of the state’s  Free Trade Zone designed to accommodate 175 manufacturing concerns.

The state-owned  university, the statement said, would commence full academic activities in September,  2017.

“The university’s mission is to cultivate a cadre of technical professionals  with requisite entrepreneurial skills  capable of creating jobs and employment.

“ This will be done by imparting sound theoretical knowledge and practical skills in various trades and disciplines to students.

“ The focus is to provide the training and learning environment that will produce exceptional graduates who are socially-conscious and technically-competent,”  the statement said.

