Oyo appoints Salami as pioneer VC of technical varsity
The Oyo State Government has announced the appointment of Prof. Ayobami Salami as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Technical University, Ibadan. The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli, said in a statement in Ibadan that Gov.
