Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo approves N2bn for payment of LG staff salaries

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State Government has announced that the sum of N2bn has been approved to offset part of the salary arrears and related wages owed the local government workers in the state. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade who made the declaration, pointed out that the money was sourced from the financial […]

Oyo approves N2bn for payment of LG staff salaries

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.