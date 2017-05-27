Oyo attracted $65m investment in 4 years, says Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Friday said that his administration attracted investment worth $65 million to the state within four years. He made the disclosuradministration attractedng the Transformation Industrial Park Project on the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

