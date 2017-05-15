Oyo commences free medical services

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government has announced that another series of Governor Abiola Ajimobi Free Health Mission would start Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Adeoyo Maternity Teaching hospital, Yemetu Ibadan as part of the events commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Abiola Ajimobi Administration in Oyo State. According to a statement from the state government made available to this magazine, programme, which involves free surgical services, screening and treatment of high blood pressure, diabetics, malaria, family planning, HIV screening, immunization and vitamin A for children under one year, would hold across the six geo-political zones of the state. In the statement, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr.

