Oyo FA Cup: 3SC plan to shoot down Crown in final

For the sixth consecutive year, Shooting Stars and Crown FC will play in the final of the Oyo State FA Cup final. The two state owned club sides have stamped their authorities on this competition by making it impossible for other clubs to get to the final.

Of the two however, Crown of Ogbomosho have shown some dominance over their more illustrious rivals. In the last five editions, Crown have lifted the trophy thrice, bowing to the Ibadan warlords just twice. Can Crown FC maintain their dominance with yet another victory this year? Both teams meet today on the familiar turf of Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

This is the background of this epic final and both teams are not toying with the encounter, giving all the attention it deserves.

For the Shooting Stars, it is a tie they want to win going by the available records of trailing their Ajilete brothers. Determi-nation was almost visible on the faces of Shooting Stars players who are more than determined to turn around the spate of bad results they have had in the first stanza of the Nigerian league.

Even the coach is not left behind in the strong resolve to overcome Crown FC. Technical Adviser, Fatai Amoo was in charge during the 2013 loss to the Ajilete Boys and seems to be wary of history repeating itself!

“It is a big match for us; Crown FC has won more than us in our five meetings.”

My last time here could still be remembered when they beat us via penalty shootout. Gbolahan Salami and Kabiru Alausa (one of my assistant coaches now) lost theirs”, Amoo said.

England-trained Edith Agoye believes that the game will bring out the best in his players in preparation for the league resumption.

“Anytime, any day Crown FC is a serious opponent and we can’t take them with kid’s gloves. I have told the players and my coaches about the seriousness of this match, we shall give it our best and it’s going to be interesting “, he remarked.

The post Oyo FA Cup: 3SC plan to shoot down Crown in final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

