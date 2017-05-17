Oyo facilitates $2m medical equipment for state hospitals

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Commissioner of Heath, Dr. Azeez Popoola Adeduntan, has facilitated the delivery of medical equipment worth a whooping $2million for the use of hospitals in the state.

Adeduntan, who has connections with the Nigerian Women Association of Atlanta Georgia (NWAG) and Medshare Incorporated in the United States of America, lobbied the interests groups to provide the medical equipment for use in the state’s hospitals.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the items and the launch of the state’s free medical mission yesterday in Ibadan, Governor Abiola Ajimobi said the event was very important to the state government and are very dear to his heart, as it marks the beginning of the 6th year anniversary of his administration.

Ajimobi, who said he was impressed by the performance of Adeduntan in the ministry of health, enjoined citizens of the state to take their health seriously, adding that the state government would continue to provide adequate healthcare delivery to the people at little or no costs.

“As a responsive government, it is our responsibility to provide quality healthcare and succour to people in accessing care when majority of the people are experiencing the harsh reality of the current economic downturn,’ he said.

In his speech, Adeduntan, a Harvard-trained Vascular Surgeon, said the free medical mission, which the governor has done in years past, covered more than one million people in Oyo State, and that the current exercise would cover another one million.

Said he: “The governor of Oyo State believes that health is number one and that health is wealth. All over the world, nations are no longer judged by their per capital income, nations are now being judged their maternal mortality rates and infant mortality rates. For this reason, His Excellency has never refused to sign any file that requires healthcare delivery to be moved forward.

“I have visited all the hospitals in Oyo State and before Governor Ajimobi came on-board, the healthcare system was in shambles with rot and decay, but now the hospitals have been turned-around, including Adeoyo Maternity Hospitals which has been rated highly and this is under the watch of Governor Ajimobi.”

The medical equipment ranges from defribillators, EKG machines, stretchers, wheelchairs, walking canes, crutches, surgical instruments, obstetrics and gynecology instruments to ENT equipment, dental chairs and equipment, operating room lights, delivery tables, consumables-gauze, antibiotics and many other items.

Since he took charge as Oyo State Health Commissioner, Dr. Adeduntan’s tenure has been largely fruitful. In less than a year, he has clamped down on quackery, maintained an open door policy and has also secured the passage of the Health Insurance Agency Bill as well as the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Bill by the Oyo State House of Assembly, just as a N50billion Health Endowment Fund is also in the works to renovate all hospitals in the state to international standard.

