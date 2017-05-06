Oyo Police Parades Pastor Caught with Human Head & Charms

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday paraded one Pastor Isaiah, 55, over unlawful possession of a human head, buffalo horn as well as gunpowder and charms. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police also paraded 18 suspects arrested for alleged armed robbery, stealing and cultism. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, […]

