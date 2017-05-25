Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo promises NYSC members conducive environment for national service

Posted on May 25, 2017

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to providing a conducive and secured environment for NYSC members posted to the state to engage in national service. Ajimobi, represented by his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Abayomi Oke, made the promise at the swearing in ceremony of the 2017 Batch `A’ […]

