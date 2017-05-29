Oyo State College Agriculture Appoints A New Bursar.

Alhaji Sarafa Adewumi Agbogun has been appointed the new Bursar of the Oyo state College of agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH) by the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Agbogun hails from Lanlate in Ibarapa North-East Local Government Area of Oyo State.His appointment was announced by the college’s Interim Governing Council chairperson and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry …

