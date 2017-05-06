Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo State government orders the demolition of 200 houses in the state

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

About 200 persons will be rendered homeless as the Oyo State Government has ordered the demolition of about 200 illegal structures at Ojoo round-about area of Ibadan as it announced that 24 rivers would be dredged as part of its effort to curb flooding in the state. According to the state Commissioner for the Environment …

The post Oyo State government orders the demolition of 200 houses in the state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.