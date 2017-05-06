Oyo State government orders the demolition of 200 houses in the state
About 200 persons will be rendered homeless as the Oyo State Government has ordered the demolition of about 200 illegal structures at Ojoo round-about area of Ibadan as it announced that 24 rivers would be dredged as part of its effort to curb flooding in the state. According to the state Commissioner for the Environment …
The post Oyo State government orders the demolition of 200 houses in the state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!