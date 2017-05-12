Oyo terminates contract of private waste contractors

The Oyo State Government on Thursday said that its contracts with all private waste contractors have been terminated with effect from May 5th. It stated that the Oyo State Waste Management Authority (OYOWMA) now has the mandate with full responsibility for the collection of waste in line with its commitment to ensure a cleaner and […]

Oyo terminates contract of private waste contractors

