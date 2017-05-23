Oyo to boost healthcare with N50bn endowment fund

By Gabriel Olawale

ibadan—The Oyo State government has concluded plans to take the healthcare delivery in the state to next level with N50 billion Healthcare Endowment Fund initiative aimed at ensuring access to quality healthcare in the state.

Disclosing this to Vanguard, Consultant to Oyo State Healthcare Endowment Fund, Dr Bola Olaosebikan said that considering the economic challenges in the country and the fact that healthcare delivery requires a substantial amount of money, informed the state government’s decision to raise N50 billion through the support of individuals, local and international organisations to bridge the gap.

He said: “Governor Abiola Ajimobi has identified the need to improve hospital infrastructure in the state and he didn’t want to increase the fee of accessing healthcare hence the idea of the Healthcare Endowment Fund which will be launched in July this year.”

Olaosebikan said that such novel idea which is the first of its kind in Nigeria will be coordinated by credible Nigerians and it is designed in such a way that it will be sustained beyond Ajimobi administration.

The post Oyo to boost healthcare with N50bn endowment fund appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

