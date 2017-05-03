Oyo unveils new education initiative

Ibadan—To prepare students for a knowledge-based future as well as bridge the gap in the provision of quality education, the Oyo State Government has unveiled a new intervention initiative tagged Oyo State Model Education System Interventions, OYOMESI.

OYOMESI was unveiled by Governor Abiola Ajimobi yesterday, in Ibadan.

Ajimobi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, said the programme was designed to actualise the vision and mission of the present administration on educational development in the state.

He expressed optimism that OYOMESI as one of the intervention strategies of the state government would promote students achievements and preparation for global competitiveness.

The governor challenged political appointees in the state to discharge their responsibilities in line with the vision of his administration.

The initiator of the programme and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, said government would make use of technology to create a responsive learning environment.

Akin-Alabi explained that the mission was to improve teachers’ capabilities and efficiency by instituting a performance-driven incentive programme.

Other speakers at the event were Mr Soji Eniade, the Head of Service, and Dr Gbade Ojo, the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The duo of Eniade and Ojo advocated for a comprehensive agenda that would allocate responsibilities to all stakeholders in the state’s education sector.

The post Oyo unveils new education initiative appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

