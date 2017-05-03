Pages Navigation Menu

OYSG kicks-off Oyo-Ajumose youth programme

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Oyo State Government has reiterated its commitment to youth development through a sustained effort of providing entrepreneurial and skill acquisition programmes. The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Abayomi Oke disclosed this at the weekend during the kick-off of the Oyo Ajumose Business Leadership and Entrepreneurship Youth Programme training scheme also known as “OYO-ABLE” organized by the State Government in conjunction with the Bank of Industry (BOI), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Africa Leadership Foundation (ALF).

