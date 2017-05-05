Ozil: Some people don’t like me

Mesut Ozil has defended himself against recent criticism of his perceived attitude at Arsenal, insisting that “some people don’t like me.”

“Some people like me, some people don’t,” Arsenal’s club-record signing told Goal. “Some people look at my body language and think I don’t care. But that’s me. I won’t change my body language or my style of play drastically anymore.

“Expectations on me were very high everywhere because I am a player who can make the difference. You have to deal with that.

“There will always be criticism and there will always be praise. But what matters is what the manager tells me. I have said that numerous times.

“But what I can’t understand is when people say: ‘Look, he does not push anymore’ or ‘He does not run enough’. If you look at my numbers you can see I run a lot and I show a good attitude.”

The post Ozil: Some people don’t like me appeared first on Vanguard News.

