Ozil: Some people don’t like me

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports

Mesut Ozil  has defended himself against recent criticism of his perceived attitude at  Arsenal, insisting that “some people don’t like me.”

Arsenal’s German midfielder Mesut Ozil gestures as he celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

“Some people like me, some people don’t,” Arsenal’s club-record signing told  Goal. “Some people look at my body language and think I don’t care. But that’s me. I won’t change my body language or my style of play drastically anymore.

“Expectations on me were very high everywhere because I am a player who can make the difference. You have to deal with that.

“There will always be criticism and there will always be praise. But what matters is what the manager tells me. I have said that numerous times.

“But what I can’t understand is when people say: ‘Look, he does not push anymore’ or ‘He does not run enough’. If you look at my numbers you can see I run a lot and I show a good attitude.”

