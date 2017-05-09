Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

P-Diddy Sued By Former Staff For Sexual Harrassment

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

P-Diddy may have been dragged into another scandalous lawsuit as he is being sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. In a new lawsuit, Cindy Rueda; Diddy’s personal chef has come out to state that the music producer made her whip up meals right after he had sex, and wasn’t shy about showing off his…

The post P-Diddy Sued By Former Staff For Sexual Harrassment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.