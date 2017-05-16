PA lawmaker photographed throwing rocks at Israeli troops – The Times of Israel
|
The Times of Israel
|
PA lawmaker photographed throwing rocks at Israeli troops
The Times of Israel
PA lawmaker Jamil Hawil seen throwing rocks at Israeli troops during clashes near the Beit El junction in the West Bank on May 13, 2017. (Screen capture: Channel 2). Newsroom. Email the Newsroom · Facebook · Twitter. Related Topics. Fatah · Al-Aqsa …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
