Pablo Zabaleta to join West Ham after leaving Manchester City – SkySports
SkySports
Pablo Zabaleta to join West Ham after leaving Manchester City
SkySports
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer, according to Sky sources. The defender will leave Manchester City when his current contract expires at the end of next month and officially join the Hammers on July 1. Zabaleta has …
