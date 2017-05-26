Pages Navigation Menu

Pablo Zabaleta to join West Ham after leaving Manchester City – SkySports

Pablo Zabaleta to join West Ham after leaving Manchester City
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer, according to Sky sources. The defender will leave Manchester City when his current contract expires at the end of next month and officially join the Hammers on July 1. Zabaleta has …
West Ham to sign Pablo Zabaleta after release by Man CityDaily Mail
Slaven Bilic wants to sign game-changers for West Ham UnitedThe Indian Express
Pablo Zabaleta Agrees 2-Year Deal With West Ham After Leaving Manchester City90min
Football-Talk –Squawka Football News –pppFocus –FutnSoccer
all 62 news articles »

