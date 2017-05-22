Pace of demutualisation slow in Africa – Abimbola – Vanguard
Pace of demutualisation slow in Africa – Abimbola
Vanguard
The first Vice President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, Mr. Abimbola Ogubajo, has said that there is an uneven pace of stock exchange demutualisation between developed and emerging markets, with exchanges in Africa lagging behind. He spoke at …
