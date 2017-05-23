Painful love! Man proposes to his lover, who is nurse, by hiding ring in his stomach WOUND (photos) – TUKO.CO.KE
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
Painful love! Man proposes to his lover, who is nurse, by hiding ring in his stomach WOUND (photos)
TUKO.CO.KE
… – It was a marriage proposal. She broke into tears, washed the ring, then put it on. Of all the marriage proposals that you have heard of, this could, perhaps, be the most painful way to propose to someone you are madly in love with. An …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!