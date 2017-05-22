Palace Probe: Osinbajo, IBB Have Begged for Sanusi to be Pardoned – Ganduje

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended its investigation of alleged misappropriation of funds and other infractions by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The House resolved to drop the probe following a plea through a letter by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, which was read by the speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, on the floor of the House.

On Sunday, a coalition of civil society groups in the state had also joined in calling on the legislators to stop the exercise.

In his letter, Governor Ganduje said he was calling for the investigation to be dropped as a result of interventions by highly-placed personalities who begged for the Emir to be absolved of all charges in the investigations.

These personalities, according to the letter, include the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo; party leaders; former heads of state Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; and to businessmen and indigenes of the state, Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata.

Mr. Ganduje said although he was reluctant to interfere in the activities of the state’s legislative arm, he appealed to the lawmakers to “temper justice with mercy” and allow peace prevail.

“Much as I recognize your independence as a separate arm of government and who has right to investigate the emir, I am pleading with you to allow peace prevail”, he stated.

He said there had been a meeting in Kaduna over the matter “at the instance of some governors”.

“There is no gain saying (the fact) that the Emir Muhammadu Sunusi II has admitted all his faults and mistakes and agreed to make adjustment. I think at this juncture, we should allow peace as been achieved to continue”, the governor stated.

The House subsequently resolved to drop the probe.

The decision is coming more than a week after the Kano State government’s anti-corruption agency suspended probe into the financial dealings of the Emirate council.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission was investigating the alleged misuse of N6 billion.

The state’s House of Assembly had launched a separate investigation of the Emir following allegations of funds misappropriation, “defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol, and political and religious interference”.

The chairman of the anti-corruption body, Muhyi Gado, said the commission was suspending its probe “indefinitely”.

He said the commission could not continue as the House was also conducting an investigation.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Palace Probe: Osinbajo, IBB Have Begged for Sanusi to be Pardoned – Ganduje appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

