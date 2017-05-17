Pages Navigation Menu

Palm Oil as the New Crude Oil – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business


THISDAY Newspapers

Palm Oil as the New Crude Oil
THISDAY Newspapers
Palm oil, which used to be Nigeria's biggest export produce before the discovery of crude oil has now been adopted by Asian countries earning over $ $25.2 billion in exports. Nume Ekeghe writes on the potential of this commodity as a major export earner.
