Panic in Rivers as Fulani herdsmen kill 2 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 18, 2017


Panic in Rivers as Fulani herdsmen kill 2
Two people have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Afam Uku in Oyigbo local government area of rivers state. The suspected Fulani herdsmen were said to have attacked the victims for unknown reasons. Meanwhile, an eyewitness said …
