Parents, Candidates Laud Orderly Conduct Of UTME

Some parents and candidates at the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have lauded the conduct of the examination.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in interviews on Monday in Lagos that the Computer Based Testing (CBT) method used for the examination was getting better and more orderly.

One of the parents, Mrs Jane Okpara, applauded the board for being innovative in the conduct of the examination.

“The CBT mode has reduced malpractice and restored sanity in the external examination,’’ she said.

Okpara, a civil servant, said that she did not experience any challenge in the registration process because the school registered her child.

She said JAMB had proved worthy of conducting credible examination free from any malpractice.

According to her, there is orderliness at the centre her child wrote the examination and it is quite impressive.

Also speaking to NAN, Mrs Cecilia Obadike, who was equally impressed by the conduct of the examination, prayed for the success of the candidates.

Obadike remarked that in the past, the process and conduct of the examination had be cumbersome but that was no longer the case.

She also commended the board for its commitment in ensuring hitch-free conduct of the examination nationwide.

“I have been here with my two children, who will write their examination in the afternoon session, starting from 1.30 p.m.

“The bio-metric verification process and conduct of the examination have been very smooth and peaceful,’’ she said.

Ujunwa Okafor, a candidate, said that though the process of registering for the examination was rigorous, “but that cannot be said about the conduct of the examination itself’’.

Okafor said that she was initially apprehensive of the examination, thinking that it would be as difficult as the registration.

“I am happy to discover that my centre was peaceful and conducive while there was no problem with the computer, network or power failure,’’ she said.

Another candidate, Charles Oluwatobiloba also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination.

According to Oluwatobiloba, the 2017 UTME is his second attempt.

“But this is more orderly compared to last year’s which was full of hiccups,” he told NAN.

Mrs Dupe Aloba, a JAMB official at the Digital Bridge Cappa, Lagos, told NAN that the candidates were orderly and no hitches at the centre.

She said that 250 candidates sat for the two examination sessions on Saturday.

“From today (Monday), there will be three sessions until the end of the examination,’’ Aloba said.

She, however, advised the candidates to be of good behaviour and avoid coming late to the examination. (NAN)