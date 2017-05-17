Parents dissatisfied with Johannesburg primary school’s communication after alleged rape – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Parents dissatisfied with Johannesburg primary school's communication after alleged rape
Times LIVE
Parents at a Johannesburg primary school‚ where a girl was allegedly raped by fellow pupils‚ are outraged by the school's handling of the matter. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. The school‚ in a Randburg suburb‚ held a meeting with the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!