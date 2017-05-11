Parents in Ennerdale create human chain – iAfrica.com
Parents in Ennerdale create human chain
Protests in Ennerdale have renewed following meetings between community members and government officials. Credit: EWN. Article by Mia Lindeque. Some parents in Ennerdale have formed a human chain around the local primary school, guarding the …
Ennerdale divided over violent protests
