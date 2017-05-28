Parents Tasked On Proper Upbringing Of Children To Curtail Drug Abuse

By Hussaaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Parents in Adamawa State have been tasked to closely monitor and identify the type of company their wards keep, to curtail increasing rate of drug abuse among children in the state.

The wife of the governor, Hajiya Maryam Jibrilla Bindow, stated this in Yola, Saturday, at the occasion to mark the 2017 National Children’s Day celebration.

She noted with dismay, the rate at which the young ones engage in act of drugs and other nefarious activities in the society and called for stringent measure to curtail the menace in the state.

“Let me re-emphasize that it is our collective responsibilities to ensure that our children are closely monitored to identify the type of companies they keep.

“It is quite disheartening to note that, the rate at which our younger ones engage in act of drug abuse and other nefarious activities is alarming”, she therefore called for prompt action from all of us to address this ugly trend among our teeming youths.

