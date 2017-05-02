Pages Navigation Menu

Paris St-Germain Prepared For Summer Clear-out Of Under-performing Stars

Paris St-Germain will apparently let several players leave in a summer clearout.

Le Parisien say Jese, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Hatem Ben Arfa and Lucas Moura are among those who could be allowed to depart.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez are both on their wish-list while the club also want a left-back and central midfielder.

Le Parisien add that the only PSG players safe at the moment are Thiago Motta and Manchester United target Blaise Matuidi.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to splash the cash on France international Matuidi this summer but PSG hope to hand him a new contract.

