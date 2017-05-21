Parliament rocked by bribery allegations

Parliament is in the spotlight over new allegations that MPs are soliciting for bribes from government officials appearing before parliamentary committees. Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda complained to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga about the creeping vice of committees of parliament extorting money and other benefits from government entities they superintend over as part of their oversight role.

The form of extension is varied through requests of residential workshops where the MPs are paid lofty per diem. Usually, the workshops are organized by government agencies for the MPs to have a supposedly better understanding of these agencies.

The government entities are usually hamstrung by budget cuts so the workshops are seen as an opportunity for greasing the poles. The Speaker and Clerk to Parliament have formally warned MPs and committee clerks against soliciting of bribes.

****

The post Parliament rocked by bribery allegations appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

