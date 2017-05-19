Parliament screens UK PM Question Time to help Ugandan legislators
Kampala, Uganda | PWATCH UG| Uganda’s Parliament has started airing the UK Prime Minister’s Question Time from the House of Commons for its legislators.
The 45-minute session was introduced during the 9th Parliament to allow MPs ask the Prime Minister questions of national importance and policy matters but the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah have not been impressed by the performance of their MPs.
Last week, Oulanyah put MPs on notice over the manner in which they asked the Prime Minister questions, with some laboring to make sense for more than five minutes.
The Prime Minister’s Question Time is a session where rapid questions of less than 10 seconds are asked to the Prime Minister.
The post Parliament screens UK PM Question Time to help Ugandan legislators appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!