Parliament screens UK PM Ques­tion Time to help Ugandan legislators

Kampala, Uganda | PWATCH UG| Uganda’s Par­lia­ment has started airing the UK Prime Min­is­ter’s Ques­tion Time from the House of Commons for its legislators.

The 45-minute ses­sion was in­tro­duced dur­ing the 9th Par­lia­ment to al­low MPs ask the Prime Min­is­ter ques­tions of na­tional im­por­tance and pol­icy mat­ters but the Speaker Re­becca Kadaga and her deputy Ja­cob Oulanyah have not been impressed by the performance of their MPs.

Last week, Oulanyah put MPs on no­tice over the man­ner in which they asked the Prime Min­is­ter ques­tions, with some la­bor­ing to make sense for more than five min­utes.

The Prime Min­is­ter’s Ques­tion Time is a ses­sion where rapid ques­tions of less than 10 sec­onds are asked to the Prime Min­is­ter.

