Parliament was misled about Eskom contracts with Gupta-linked companies: report – BusinessTech
|
BusinessTech
|
Parliament was misled about Eskom contracts with Gupta-linked companies: report
BusinessTech
A follow-up report by amaBhungane has connected the dots in a string of events, showing how Eskom allegedly got into bed with Gupta-linked companies to help the family buy a mine – while all involved continue to deny the facts presented in the Public …
Lynne Brown implicated in Gupta mine saga
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!