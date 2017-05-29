Parliamentary staff could get 0% increases due to budget deficit – News24
News24
Parliamentary staff could get 0% increases due to budget deficit
News24
Parliamentary staff protest during their lunch hour against the possibility that they will not receive a salary increase this year. (Jan Gerber, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What …
Parly staff demand salary hikes, management cries broke
Parliament in dire financial straits‚ Mbete says
