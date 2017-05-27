Pages Navigation Menu

Part of N35m recovered from Justice Ngwuta missing- Judge reveals

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Controversy is trailing the N35 million the Department of State Service, DSS, allegedly recovered from the official residence of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court who is facing money laundering charges, as there are indications that part of the money is missing. At the resumed trial of Justice Ngwuta before the Abuja Division of […]

