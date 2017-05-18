Partick Thistle 0-5 Celtic: Unbeaten Hoops stay on course – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Partick Thistle 0-5 Celtic: Unbeaten Hoops stay on course
Daily Mail
Celtic's bid for an undefeated season is still on course following a 5-0 victory at Partick Thistle, on a night where Brendan Rodgers' side passed a century of Scottish Premiership goals. Leigh Griffiths gave the Hoops the lead from the penalty spot …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
