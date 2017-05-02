Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parties in Korean Peninsula issue should make breakthrough to resume talks, says FM

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said related parties in the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue should take responsibility and make a breakthrough to resume peace talks at an early date. The FM spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing that China had always believed that peaceful negotiation and consultation remained the only practical and […]

The post Parties in Korean Peninsula issue should make breakthrough to resume talks, says FM appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.