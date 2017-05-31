Party Distances Self From Purported Assessment Poll

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowened and distanced itself from what it described as “false and misleading” report that the party had conducted an assessment poll of the President Muhammdu Buhari-led APC administration.

In a terse statement released by the party yesterday and signed by its national Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said that the twitter handle (@APCNigeria) was not its official account as such, could not conduct a poll on its behalf.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the APC had on February 21, 2016 distanced itself from the twitter handle, (@APCNigeria) following a report it credited to the Party on the outcome of the Benue South Senatorial rerun election.

The statement further discredited the poll and chided media houses (not LEADERSHIP) that carried the story without verifying its authenticity even as it urged the general public discountenance the “questionable poll”.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to some false and misleading news reports that the Party conducted a poll to assess the performances of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“For the record, the APC has not conducted or authorised any assessment poll on the President Buhari administration. The media and indeed the general public are advised to ignore the questionable poll.

“The twitter handle, “@APCNigeria” with which the so called “assessment poll” was purportedly conducted is not the official twitter account of the APC.

“Unfortunately, media organisations that published the story did not verify from the Party’s Publicity department the authenticity of the unauthorised poll credited to the Party”.

