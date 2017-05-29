Party leaders kick against alleged imposition, demand primaries

LAGOS—LEADERS of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, LGA, have kicked against what they described as the imposition of an unpopular candidate on them, noting that primaries should be conducted to ensure the emergence of a popular candidate.

They also noted that the imposition of the candidate on the party was capable of ruining the party’s chances at the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the LGA party leaders and protesting youths unanimously urged the national and state leaders of the party to ensure that the wishes of the people prevailed.

Chairman of the party in the LGA, Alhaji Waheed Adewuni, who briefed newsmen said: “What happened yesterday was contrary to what we expected. We are here for the progress and the love we have for our party. The primary was inconclusive.

“We were told that in the local governments where there are issues, among chairmanship aspirants that there would be primaries. The date was fixed and we all prepared and went to the National Stadium. From there, after screening all of us, passing through the stress, waiting for the primary to begin until Sen Afikuyomi came with a list that we didn’t know where it was generated from, he started reading names of Local governments that protested.

And this local government has been known for long as a peaceful local government in Lagos state. When we saw the way things were, we gathered our members, elders, and exco members and went out of the premises peacefully. We don’t know what happened after the crisis started.

“We are asking for justice, our national leader believes in justice, and we work on justice. We went there to choose a person we want to represent us, assuming the primaries took place yesterday, the local government chairman would have been chosen, by the members of this local government.”

