Party scores Buhari’s government high on security, corruption

The Young Democratic Party (YDP) on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for the achievements recorded so far in addressing security challenges confronting the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the party also scored the government high in its anti graft war.

“This administration scores very high in its fight against the insurgents.

“The combined efforts of the military to dislodge insurgents in their stronghold, return of 106 Chibok girls, reclaim of our territories and reduced bombings nationwide had redeemed the hope of people from the North East.

“The increased sense of responsibility of our gallant soldiers and the renewed professionalism, retraining and retooling of the military is indeed commendable,” Animashaun-Ajiboye, added.

She, however, called for viable short term programmes to aid the integration of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) back into their communities.

“This administration must also urgently address the issue of the marauding herdsmen terrorising communities all over Nigeria, from Enugu to Ewu, to Southern Kaduna,” Animashaun-Ajiboye said.

The party spokeperson further said that the diversification process of the nation’s economy from oil had yet to yield tangible results.

“We trust that this administration will exert all its political will to ensure that the programmes it has in place will bring succor to every Nigerian.

“We also commend the dialogue and negotiation processes of this administration in tackling the restiveness in the Niger Delta region whose actions affected our economy negatively.

“This administration must also make remarkable effort in engaging youths in areas of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and sports development to help improve our economy

.

“The provision of proper infrastructure cannot be overemphasised in the process of industrialization and economic growth,” she said.

On the fight against corruption, she urged the anti graft agencies to be hollistic in the campaign and carry out proper investigations before presenting cases to the public.

“We do hope that this administration will compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to conduct proper investigation of cases before throwing them into the public domain and taking them to courts.

The party also urged the government to diligently and strategically approach issues of joblessness and mass poverty to make Nigeria a better place for all.

“We must not fail to state that Nigerians need palliative and sustainable measures fast, in order to make lives worthy of living.

“The needs of the education sector have to be addressed with all urgency and sincerity of purpose because education is the bedrock of our nation’s development,” Animashaun-Ajiboye added.

