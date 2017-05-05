Pass the Aux! Yung L signs recording deal with Chocolate City – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Pass the Aux! Yung L signs recording deal with Chocolate City
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Before now, Yung L has collaborated with music stars like Timaya, Wizkid, Ice Prince, and Burna Boy. Yung L (first left) toasts to his new deal with the Choc City team which includes M.I.. Christopher Omenye popularly known Yung L has joined Chocolate …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!