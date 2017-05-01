Pages Navigation Menu

Passaris wins Nairobi Woman Representative ODM ticket

Posted on May 1, 2017


Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Passaris wins Nairobi Woman Representative ODM ticket
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By JEREMIAH WAKAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Esther Passaris has won the Orange Democratic Movement's Woman Representative ticket with 65,104 votes against her main competitor Beatrice Kwamboka who garnered 11,296. Passaris was issued …

