Pastor Adeboye’s Assistant General Overseer, Olu Obanure is dead – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Pastor Adeboye's Assistant General Overseer, Olu Obanure is dead
Daily Post Nigeria
The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has lost its assistant General Overseer, Pastor Olu Obanure. A statement by the assistant general overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor Funso Odesola, said the 65-year-old clergyman died nine months after …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!