Pastor Adeboye’s Assistant General Overseer, Olu Obanure is dead

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has lost its assistant General Overseer, Pastor Olu Obanure. A statement by the assistant general overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor Funso Odesola, said the 65-year-old clergyman died nine months after he was appointed as assistant General Overseer. The statement reads, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God announces the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

