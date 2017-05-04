Pastor Adeboye’s Assistant General Overseer, Olu Obanure is dead
The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has lost its assistant General Overseer, Pastor Olu Obanure. A statement by the assistant general overseer, Admin and Personnel, Pastor Funso Odesola, said the 65-year-old clergyman died nine months after he was appointed as assistant General Overseer. The statement reads, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God announces the […]
