Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Ajidara, Late Nollywood Actor Who Died Of Kidney Failure To Buried On May 25

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The family of late Nollywod actor, Samuel Adesanya fondly called Pastor Ajidara have announced plans for his burial.

The actor who died of Kidney failure at the age of 63 on May 7, 2017 will now be buried on May 25, 2017 in Abeokuta Ogun State.
A lying in state service will be held on May 24 at his residence in Ogun State.
Until his death, late Pastor Ajidara was the governor of TAMPAN Ogun State chapter.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Pastor Ajidara, Late Nollywood Actor Who Died Of Kidney Failure To Buried On May 25 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.