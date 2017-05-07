Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor Ajidara: Nollywood actor dies of Kidney failure at 63

A popular Nollywood actor, Samuel Adeshina Adesanya, popularly called Pastor Ajidara, is dead.
Mr. Ajidara, 62, died of kidney failure in the early hours of Sunday.

His death was confirmed by Mr. Latin who took to his social media page to announce his demise with a picture of him on the sick bed which he captioned, “and the man died few minutes ago.”

Ajidara till his death was the governor of the association of Theatre Arts and Movie Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Ogun state.

May his soul rest in peace.

