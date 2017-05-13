Pastor Ajidara remains to be buried on May 26

The remains of late Yoruba movie Actor, Adesina Adesanya, popularly known as ‘Pastor Ajidara’ will be buried on May 26 in his private residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital. The chairman of the burial planning committee, Bolaji Amusan, made this known to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, while disclosing the programme of events of the burial. Mr. Adesanya died of …

The post Pastor Ajidara remains to be buried on May 26 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

